Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Businesses showing support for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's family

By Lia Lando,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYgvV_0l73X9nV00

Many businesses in the Buffalo area are showing their support for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's family.

Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block on Main Street in Buffalo on Wednesday.

7 News spoke with a couple donating all profits from weekend sales to Arno's wife and young daughter.

"We definitly feel a great deal of indebtedness to Jason Arno," explains David Horesh, who owns a business right near the site of the fatal fire on Main Street.

Horesh owns Oxford Pennant, a manufacturer of custom flags and banners just doors away from the site of Wednesday's fire where Arno, 37, was killed. Horesh says some of his employees were in a meeting when they smelled smoke and, "went outside and heard an explosion and realized that something worse than just a small fire was taking place."

Horesh says he and his employees wanted to do something to help support Arno's family.

"I think one of the great traditions that we've had as a company that when we feel something anxious, quesy, something happend in the community feeling, we try to channel it into something constructive, " explains Horesh. "We've always felt that the right way to respond to that sinking, helpless feeling is to bond together and reconnect with our community."

The company will donate all profits from online sales this weekend at oxfordpennant.com to Arno's wife and young daughter.

"We're doing midnight tonight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Every sale that we make all the profits (after we pay for the cost of manufacturer) will be put into a fund and we'll write a check on Monday and drop it off at city hall." He says this is the 10th year he's owned Oxford Pennant with his partner, Brett, but, "this is not the first time that we've dealt with crisis and catastrophe and there seems to have been a lot of those recently."

Another business known for bringing the community together during difficult times is F45 Training. Owner Jessica Lasagna says the F45 locations in Black Rock and Amherst will donate proceeds from a special offer to the Arno family from now until March 10.

Lasagna says, "we are offering a discounted week rate. We are offering one week of unlimited training for $25. All the proceeds, 100% of the proceeds are going to Jason's family." She says like many of us, she is heartbroken over the tragedy and wants to help support Arno's loved ones.

Both business owners say raising money for Arno's wife and daughter is the least they can do.

Horesh explains, "several of our employees very much feel that Jason Arno died protecting our team and our business and we want to find a way to pay it back."

Those interested in donating to the Arno family directly can do so through the union representing Buffalo Fire Department firefighters, Buffalo Pofessional Firefighters Local 282. Donations can be made through the mail, in person, or over Venmo; you can find information on the union's FB page here and listed below:

🚨🔔 Donations to the Arno Family 🔔🚨

Checks can be made payable to Buffalo Professional Firefighters and mailed/dropped off to -

500 Southside Pkwy Buffalo NY 14210

(716)856-4130

Venmo donations can be sent - @IAFF282

Food and Grocery Gift Cards can be dropped off to the Union Office as well

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have also been established which can be found here and here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Foundation puts up billboards with info on how to donate to Jason Arno's family
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
East Buffalo woman gets heat restored after thermostat reads 49 degrees
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
Western NY woman remembered for passing down gift of music
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Missing Texas Dog Found Safe in Niagara Falls, New York
Niagara Falls, NY11 hours ago
Buffalo students make more than 100 cards for fallen firefighter
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
North Tonawanda dog control officer provides tips to break up dog fights
North Tonawanda, NY5 hours ago
New t-shirt benefits 6th grade Frontier teacher who battled cancer
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Reporter Responds To Child "Bullying" Video
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
Abdul Sharifu Was Buying Milk For A Neighbor’s Baby. A Snowstorm Killed Him.
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
Shifting through debris to determine deadly Main Street fire cause
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Residents voice their concerns on Amherst Benderson project
Amherst, NY23 hours ago
Police Worried About Scary, Drinking Challenge at Buffalo Colleges
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Freedom Wall illuminated during Monday night unveiling
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
North Tonawanda man gives back to Oishei 28 years after the hospital saved his life
North Tonawanda, NY2 days ago
Open Letter To Anyone Who Identifies With Buffalo
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
‘Losing her is taking a toll on me… How did this happen?’: Buffalo woman speaks out after best friend is killed during stampede at a Rochester concert
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Former Lakewood Fire Chief dies
Lakewood, NY1 day ago
Widow of fallen firefighter visits the scene, funeral arrangements announced
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
City of Buffalo to acquire South Park Avenue properties through eminent domain
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago
Green Beer Sunday kicks of St. Patrick's Day season in Tonawandas
Tonawanda, NY2 days ago
Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Organization President Calls for Negotiation Instead of Litigation in Centennial Park Project Dispute
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
$80K in damages from Niagara Street fire, nine being assisted
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
You can have a tiny home in Buffalo, but is it worth it?
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Construction Begins On Mega Sports Facility In Western New York
Hamburg, NY1 day ago
Abandoned Puppies Looking for New Homes
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Homelessness Group Looking at What’s Next After Code Blue Season Ends
Jamestown, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy