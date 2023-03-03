Open in App
Florida State
Wbaltv.com

Health officials: Person dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN,

4 days ago
A person in Florida has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri. The infection possibly resulted from "sinus rinse practices utilizing...
