High interest rates result in repossessed cars, lawmakers discuss regulation By Harry SamlerLindsey Basye, 9 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Loans with a 300% interest rate? It sounds unbelievable, but that’s what’s happening across Georgia, and many residents are ...