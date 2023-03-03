Asbury Park Teen Charged With Torturing, Sexually Abusing, Killing His Pet Cat: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old from Asbury Park is accused of torturing and killing his pet cat, authorities said.

Bani J. Mezquititla, 18, is charged with animal cruelty by tormenting, torturing or unnecessarily or cruelly abusing a living animal resulting in its death and animal cruelty by using or causing or procuring the use of an animal or creature in any kind of sexual manner, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation into Mezquititla’s activities was initiated on Thursday, March 2, when a concerned citizen brought the body of a dead cat to Asbury Park Police Department headquarters.

Members of that agency and the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Humane Law Enforcement Division determined that the cat had belonged to Mezquititla, who is alleged to have performed sexual acts on the animal, seriously injuring it, Santiago said.

He is also alleged to have later restrained and tortured the cat, resulting in its death, the prosecutor said.

Mezquititla was arrested later Thuesday and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Asbury Park Police Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-502-4582, SPCA Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Michael Goldfarb at 732-542-0040, or SPCA Lt. Michael Magliozzo at 732-440-4538.