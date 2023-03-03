La. governor candidate plans to travel to Florida for endorsement from Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry is heading to Mar-a-Lago to secure an endorsement from former President Donald Trump next month, according to Landry’s campaign team.
According to Kate Kelly, communications director for Landry for Louisiana, a poll the campaign conducted found that Independents and Republicans in Louisiana would more than likely vote for the candidate who was endorsed by Trump. Louisiana State Police launches new tool to get public feedback
The campaign team said they raised almost two million dollars in 60 days for Landry for Louisiana, the Victory Fund of the Louisiana Republican Party and Cajun PAC II.
Landry announced his bid for governor in October 2022. The election for Louisiana governor is set for Oct. 14. Close
