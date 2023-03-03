LIST: Road closures in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong winds and storms left downed trees, powerlines and flooding in East Tennessee on Friday. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of road closures across the area as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Rainbow Falls Lane

Grassy Branch Loop

Foothills Parkway West, Old and New Sections

Sevier County EMA added that crews were working to open Foothills Parkway.

The Tornado Watch across the region was discontinued just before 5 p.m. Click here to see a gallery of damage photos from across East Tennessee . Wondering what weekend weather will look? Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast blog.

