LIST: Road closures in Sevier County

By Gregory Raucoules,

4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strong winds and storms left downed trees, powerlines and flooding in East Tennessee on Friday. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has released a list of road closures across the area as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

  • Rainbow Falls Lane
  • Grassy Branch Loop
  • Foothills Parkway West, Old and New Sections

Sevier County EMA added that crews were working to open Foothills Parkway.

The Tornado Watch across the region was discontinued just before 5 p.m. Click here to see a gallery of damage photos from across East Tennessee . Wondering what weekend weather will look? Check out the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast blog.

