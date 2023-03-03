Open in App
Kinston, NC
WNCT

Students put final touches on All-County Chorus event

By Mekaela MuckSarah Gray Barr,

4 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s officially Arts in the School month and Lenoir County Public Schools are participating.

Arts in the School’s purpose is to instill an appreciation for music in art in young people. On Friday, students from Lenoir County Public Schools held a practice for their All-County Chorus. It’s a performance where hundreds of students from more than 15 different schools come together to show off their talents and hard work.

The program has been running since 2014. Organizers said they hope to keep instilling a lifelong love of the arts in the students.

“I just hope that they understand how vitally important the arts are to students’ lives,” said Amy Jones, the LCPS High School and Career Technical Education director. “And that they understand they can have an enjoyment of music. Not just now, but for the rest of their lives.”

The performance was at Kinston High School’s Performing Arts Center is Saturday at 1 pm. It is free to attend and open to the public.

