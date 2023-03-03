Open in App
Monroe, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces relocation of meeting venue and office spaces

By Aysha Decuir,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH60l_0l73Q4hl00

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury meeting will be held in the newly refurbished Ouachita Parish Police Jury Administrative Building. The building is located at 100 Bry Street in Monroe.

The Police Jury plans to continue hosting their meetings at this location. The building is the former location of the Ouachita Parish School Board Central Office.

On April 21, 2020, the Police Jury purchased three buildings from the School Board. The School Board’s former Central Office was chosen to be the location of the Police Jury’s administrative offices, and the move was made on October 28, 2022.

The Police Jury is required by state law to provide office space for the Assessor, Clerk of Court, Coroner, District Attorney, Registrar of Voters, and Sheriff. All are located in the Parish Courthouse downtown except the Coroner and Registrar of Voters.

As a result of the new buildings, the Police Jury has been able to vacate the courthouse to provide more space for the Sheriff and Clerk of Court. It is planned for the Police Jury to house the coroner at 800 Jackson Street, and to move the Registrar of Voters from the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building to 700 St. John Street. Rent payments for the Coroner and Registrar of Voters’ offices will be reduced as a result of these changes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Monroe, LA newsLocal Monroe, LA
Ouachita Parish Courthouse completes electrical repairs; court scheduled to resume tomorrow
Monroe, LA12 hours ago
Monroe Police Department announces Public Safety Job Fair
Monroe, LA5 hours ago
Local law enforcement working to combat shootings in Ouachita Parish
Monroe, LA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor Staci Mitchell invites the West Monroe community to Parklet Day
West Monroe, LA6 hours ago
Grambling announces, swears in new city attorney
Grambling, LA17 hours ago
City of West Monroe to host City Council Meeting on March 7th
West Monroe, LA10 hours ago
Lousiana Authorities on the Hunt for Suspect Wanted for Cruelty to Juveniles and Seeking Assistance from the Public in Locating Him
Monroe, LA1 day ago
El Dorado School District places spotlight on its cafeteria staff for School Employees Week
El Dorado, AR10 hours ago
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating man wanted for Cruelty to Juveniles
Monroe, LA1 day ago
City of Bastrop moves forward with park improvement project
Bastrop, LA1 day ago
City of West Monroe invites community to Endom Bridge ribbon cutting
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
City of West Monroe celebrates completion of Endom Bridge Realignment Project
West Monroe, LA6 hours ago
Fourth student arrested in campus incident
Grambling, LA17 hours ago
El Dorado Police Department requesting assistance locating missing man
El Dorado, AR1 hour ago
OPSO investigating fatal shooting in Monroe
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Living: West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Two Louisiana Men Cited For Taking Game Fish Illegally and Other Infractions, 33 Fish Seized and Donated to Charity
Harrisonburg, LA15 hours ago
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office still investigating fatal shooting at Monroe club; no new details released at the moment
Monroe, LA2 days ago
City of Monroe announces road closure due to the cleaning of the Sewer Main
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Henrietta Johnson Community Center to host a girls-only event on March 18th
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Early Voting: Ruston voters to decide on these five alcohol propositions
Ruston, LA23 hours ago
Two Ruston shootings leaves one woman dead and one man injured; incidents remain under investigation
Ruston, LA6 hours ago
NELA schools consider 4-day calendar week, residents balance pros and cons
Winnsboro, LA1 day ago
Students arrested for invading dorm room
Grambling, LA1 day ago
Traffic stops lands Monroe man in federal prison for nearly 4 years for firearm charges, officials announce
Monroe, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy