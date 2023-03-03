Warriors yet to contact Anthony Lamb rape accuser, attorney says

Warriors forward Anthony Lamb, right, said in a statement in December that he has “always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident.” AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

When a woman accused Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb of rape in a lawsuit filed last year against the University of Vermont, the team said it reached out to the NBA and Lamb’s previous clubs.

They didn’t reach out to Lamb’s alleged victim, according to her attorney.

As the Warriors weigh signing Lamb to a full-time contract, the incident raises questions about the team’s vetting process as well as standards for how professional sports teams should deal with allegations of sexual violence.

The issue can be thorny. In this case, Lamb does not face criminal charges, and he is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Instead, his alleged actions are detailed in the suit.

Given those circumstances, the team suggests it has done its due diligence by reaching out to the league and Lamb’s former teams. The attorney of Lamb’s accuser said that didn’t include outreach to them.

Karen Truszkowski said the Warriors haven’t contacted her client, Kendall Ware, before or after the former Vermont swimmer and two other women sued the university, its board of trustees and a number of administrators for deliberately mishandling investigations into their allegations of sexual assault December in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt.

The Examiner does not usually name victims of sexual assault, but is in this article because Ware spoke publicly about her experiences for more than two years before suing last December. The filing marked the first time she publicly accused Lamb and the alleged assaults were graphically detailed.

“I can tell you that they have not contacted me. They have not contacted Kendall,” Truszkowski told The Examiner.

The Warriors said in a statement to The Examiner on Friday that they “did due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we always do” prior to signing him last October.

“After we signed him, a lawsuit was filed against the University of Vermont,” the team said. “If any new information comes to light from this lawsuit or otherwise, we will certainly evaluate it and proceed accordingly.”

Lamb was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit and denied the allegations, saying he has “always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident, and (has) welcomed any investigation into the matter” in a statement to The Examiner in December.

The Warriors’ lack of outreach to Lamb’s accuser raises questions about what their vetting entailed, particularly for an organization that has championed gender equity. Golden State celebrates March as “Women’s Empowerment Month,” rather than “Women’s History Month,” and one of the team’s jerseys this year bears a yellow-gold rose as tribute to the women’s suffrage movement .

Ware alleged that the University of Vermont dissuaded her from seeking a formal investigation into Lamb’s alleged assaults while he starred for their men’s basketball team.

A looming contract deadline

The NBA, under a collectively bargained joint policy with its players association, prohibits domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Players can be referred to a policy committee after a criminal conviction or as part of the NBA commissioner’s determination that the player violated the joint policy. Neither a conviction nor a guilty plea are required for an investigation or discipline.

However, months before the policy was enacted in 2017, ESPN reported that an arbitrator ruled the NBA couldn’t suspend or fine two players who were accused of sexual assault during their collegiate careers. The league had previously told all 30 of its teams the players could face discipline if they were signed, according to the outlet, which prompted the players union’s arbitration claim.

Truszkowski is one of four plaintiffs’ attorneys in the lawsuit against the school. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any federally funded school or education program, and that extends to sexual violence.

Ware’s lawsuit alleges that the University of Vermont’s “deficient” response to her allegation “systemically deprived” her “of equal access to educational opportunities” while protecting Lamb at the expense of her and her mental health. She contemplated suicide in the aftermath of Lamb’s alleged assault, according to the lawsuit, and still has frequent panic attacks.

Lamb, 25, made the Warriors’ roster out of training camp, joining his third team in as many seasons after going undrafted in 2020. He signed a two-way contract in October .

Under the contract, Lamb can suit up in no more than 50 of Golden State’s games . He has played in 48, emerging as a critical part of the defending champions’ rotation while averaging a career-high 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.

But he can only be eligible for the NBA playoffs if he signs a standard contract. Golden State spokespeople didn’t respond to The Examiner’s question about whether the team planned to sign Lamb in their open roster spot.

The Warriors’ ‘due diligence’

The Warriors first signed Lamb more than a year after he was accused of sexual assault in multiple posts from the ”Share Your Story UVM” Instagram account . At the time, Bob Myers, Golden State’s general manager, said the Warriors “checked with the NBA” and the two NBA teams that previously signed Lamb “and didn’t hear anything as far as official charges or anything like that.”

“It’s tough because we take that very seriously, but at the same time, it’s difficult because if somebody is accused of something but not charged or convicted, and we then deny them an opportunity, is that fair, too?” Myers told reporters last October. “But again, that’s something we take very seriously. We can only, at times, look at what the law has done, and also follow the leadership of the NBA.”

In October 2020, Ware told the Daily Messenger in Canandaigua, N.Y., that her ex-boyfriend, an unnamed men’s basketball player, raped her at an off-campus party in September 2019.

Ware told the paper that school and athletic administrators “misled” her during the Title IX process, wrongly claiming that an informal resolution could lead to game suspensions and mandatory counseling for the player. Ware claimed officials discouraged her from pursuing the formal process.

Ware reiterated those charges in the lawsuit filed in December, publicly accusing Lamb of rape for the first time. In the filing, Ware’s attorneys said she filed three distinct complaints with the university, alleging separate instances of graphic sexual assault.

The Warriors said after the lawsuit was filed that “if any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly.”

“Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case,” the Warriors told The Examiner in December. “Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players.”

‘how the school has reacted’

Ware’s attorneys said in the December filing that their client was afraid to tell the Burlington Police Department about the time of her assault because she was “worried” they “would not be neutral given her assailant’s position of popularity and power.” She also “worried that because she had not gone to the police immediately after the fact, no one would believe her.”

Since the lawsuit was widely reported, Truszkowski said Burlington police and prosecutors in Chittenden County haven’t reached out to Ware or her attorneys. Vermont has no statute of limitations for sexual assault.

Ware told the Daily Messenger in 2020 that she repeatedly told athletic department officials she didn’t want to “ruin his life,” but she “wanted justice to be served.” In the lawsuit, her attorneys alleged one department official told Ware’s mother that pursuing a formal resolution “would result in Lamb’s immediate and indefinite suspension,” bemoaning that such a punishment would be “unfair” to Lamb’s teammates because of his skill and “have a negative impact on the community.”

Ware said she pursued the informal process, and Lamb signed a non-disciplinary agreement in which he agreed to not contact her and to listen to her victim impact statement. It was only after Ware read that statement to Lamb that she said she learned he wouldn’t have been suspended immediately under the formal process.

Neither Lamb, nor the students Ware’s fellow plaintiffs identified as their assailants, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The filing alleges that the University of Vermont “has systemically deprived female students of” the benefits and resources “available to male students.”

“It’s more about how the school has reacted, and that’s what people need to pay attention to more so than the status of the individual,” Truszkowski, Ware’s attorney, told The Examiner.