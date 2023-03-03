Three police officers shot during east Kansas City drug raid released from hospital

Three Kansas City police officers who were shot and wounded during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday night have been medically cleared to be released from the hospital.

The officers were brought to University Health hospital after a shootout in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard that led to an 18-hour standoff. After arriving at the hospital, Police Chief Stacey Graves said early Wednesday that they were all awake, alert and expected to survive.

In a brief statement Friday, Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said all three were going home.

The search warrant was being executed by officers working with KCPD’s Tactical Response Team on behalf of the Jackson County Drug Task Force. The county task force obtained a federal search warrant for a home there as they had investigated a subject of interest to the house.

After knocking and announcing, police took the door with a battering ram. Immediately after, authorities have said, gunfire erupted from inside the house.

Officers returned fire before retreating to safety. Independence police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol stepped in to take over an hours-long standoff that ended Wednesday afternoon.

During the course of the standoff, one subject of the drug investigation surrendered to police. He now faces federal charges stemming from separate alleged offenses.

After SWAT entered the home a second time on Wednesday, they discovered the body of Matthew L. Carrell, 62, identified by authorities as another target of the federal investigation.

On Thursday, authorities said the medical examiner had determined through an autopsy that Carrell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound .