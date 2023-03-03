Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Survey shows most reported health symptoms in East Palestine

By Patty Coller,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCu4U_0l73NrT600

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Health assessment surveys from residents in East Palestine show the most common symptom that people are reporting is a headache.

The data was collected at the Health Assessment Clinic in the village and through door-to-door visits, according to an update from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Track removal in East Palestine could cause odor

Residents completed the After Chemical Exposure (ACE) Community survey and indicated how they may be impacted by the train derailment.

Of the 168 surveys completed, the most common symptoms reported include headache, anxiety, coughing, fatigue/tiredness, irritation, pain, or burning of the skin.

The five most common symptoms reported include:

  • Headache: 125 reporting; 74% of total respondents
  • Anxiety: 108 reporting; 64% of total respondents
  • Coughing: 103 reporting; 61% of respondents
  • Fatigue/tiredness: 97 reporting; 58% of total respondents
  • Irritation, pain, or burning of skin: 88 reporting; 52% of total respondents

The median age of those responding is 57 and 94% were over 18.

Next week’s clinic hours are:

  • Monday-Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is located at the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin St. and can be reached by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Health care workers struggle with guidance on train derailment patients
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
How the Media Got the Vinyl Chloride Risk All Wrong
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
State nursing home task force reaching out to communities for input
Youngstown, OH4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community health center supporting East Palestine residents receives emergency funding
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
CDC goes door to door in East Palestine, neighbors want more done
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Remarkable Woman helps families navigate life-threatening illness
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
DeWine seeks more time for disaster declaration in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Local restaurant’s event raises $50K to go to victims of Turkey earthquake
Warren, OH4 hours ago
Local chocolate shop is hiring
Sharon, PA5 hours ago
Bad smells may be leading to some of the reported symptoms in East Palestine: Experts
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Iconic bells return to Valley community
Hubbard, OH7 hours ago
Do not answer this text, local fire dept. says
Calcutta, OH8 hours ago
In wake of the train derailment, lawyers descend on East Palestine
East Palestine, OH6 hours ago
LaBrae sophomore’s story published on national magazine’s website
Youngstown, OH5 hours ago
Columbiana farm faces 50% decrease in sales; starts GoFundMe
Columbiana, OH1 day ago
‘A dream come true’: New councilman appointed in Warren
Warren, OH1 hour ago
Mathews High School may need to relocate after YARS Joint Land Use Study
Vienna Center, OH1 day ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Possibility of new aircraft at YARS could mean relocating school
Youngstown, OH23 hours ago
East Palestine official details water testing
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Report: Robber left shoes behind in Warren
Warren, OH10 hours ago
Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH8 hours ago
Norfolk Southern Train Conductor Killed in Accident While on the Job
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
After Ohio, Fear of Toxic Trains Grows in the Garden State
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Researchers find high levels of hazardous chemical weeks after East Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
OPINION: “Run, hide, fight.”
Kent, OH1 day ago
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio, less than a month after East Palestine wreck
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Youngstown community comes together to support local family
Youngstown, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy