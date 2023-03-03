Open in App
Geary County, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

WATCH: Explosives detonate section of Flint Hills in Kansas

By Matthew Self,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZXD5_0l73No4900

(Video Courtesy/Dawn Shoffner)

GEARY COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Work Crews used explosives this week to break up a hill to make way for highway construction in Geary County.

Ashley Perez with the Kansas Department of Transportation told KSNT 27 News about the event that took place Wednesday, March 1 near the intersection of Old Highway 18 and KS-177 around three miles south of I-70. She said Wildcat Construction used explosives to dislodge a section of a hill to widen the road.

Click here for more Kansas News | KSNT.com

Joe Palic, an engineer with KDOT, said using explosives is recommended as the rock is so solid that blasting it is the most economical and practical way to remove it. While not a commonly used method, it is used when necessary for construction projects.

The University of Massachusetts is warning about a TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties.

The Flint Hills run from Marshall County in the north to Cowley County in the south into Oklahoma, according to the University of Kansas . The Flint Hills consist of limestone filled with numerous bands of flint.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas Master Farmers, Homemakers Honored
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Emporia man competes for World’s Strongest Firefighter
Emporia, KS22 hours ago
Two hospitalized after early-morning crash in SW Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Subway and Taco Johns coming to Emporia Turnpike Service Area
Emporia, KS5 hours ago
Missouri man dead following semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Emporia, KS14 hours ago
Missouri man dead after crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
Emporia, KS13 hours ago
No hospital transports after semi wreck on Kansas Turnpike northeast of Emporia early Tuesday
Emporia, KS13 hours ago
Two hospitalized after Riley County crash
Manhattan, KS8 hours ago
One dead after two-semi crash near Emporia
Emporia, KS14 hours ago
One hospitalized after medical emergency leads to crash at Topeka toll plaza
Topeka, KS13 hours ago
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Topeka, KS12 hours ago
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Dead man found in Downtown Topeka identified by police
Topeka, KS11 hours ago
1 arrested for arson in connection to Central Topeka fire
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
One arrested in downtown Topeka suspicious death
Topeka, KS18 hours ago
Two taken to hospital, ticketed after truck rolls into creek south of Emporia
Emporia, KS1 day ago
Capitol City Carnage Demolition Derby hits Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka preschool celebrates Severe Weather Preparedness week
Topeka, KS8 hours ago
Culvert collapses between Emporia and Neosho Rapids
Emporia, KS2 days ago
One dead, another injured after semi-truck collision
Emporia, KS12 hours ago
Officials search for those responsible for $11K in damage to Salina pet groomer’s
Salina, KS1 day ago
New details released in shooting at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS11 hours ago
Car enthusiasts meet in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Shooting reported at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan by police
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
9,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Kansas, 2 Colorado suspects arrested
Abilene, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy