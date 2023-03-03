Open in App
Abilene, TX
Abilene pays tribute to Texas on anniversary of independence

By Shelly Womack,

4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – 187 years ago on March 2, Texas declared independence from Mexico and was named the Republic of Texas. Community members congregated at Frontier Texas to honor this impactful part of history. Executive Director for Frontier Texas Jeff Salmon shared why this declaration is unique.

Frontier Texas! celebrates Texas Independence Day in a big way

“It was a rare thing in world history for a group to successfully revolt and gain their own freedoms and then chose to become part of another nation,” Salmon explained. “That’s a very rare thing and we believe it’s important for that to be celebrated and to be passed on from generation to generation.”

59 delegates signed the original Declaration of Independence in 1836 and this year, community members did the same on a large-scale replica. A toast was given at 6:36 p.m., or rather 1836 in military time, in honor of the historic day.

