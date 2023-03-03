Newport News Public Schools hosts virtual job fair Mar. 7

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public School is hosting a virtual job fair on Mar. 7.
The fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. NNPS is seeking the following types of teachers for Spring 2023 or Fall 2023:
- Elementary PreK-6
- Special Education PreK-12
- English 6-12
- Math 6-12
- Science 6-12
- Library Media Specialists K-12
- Art K-12
- Spanish 6-12
- French 6-12
Those interested in attending the virtual fair can register ahead using this link .
