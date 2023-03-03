Newport News Public Schools hosts virtual job fair Mar. 7

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public School is hosting a virtual job fair on Mar. 7.

The fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. NNPS is seeking the following types of teachers for Spring 2023 or Fall 2023:

Elementary PreK-6

Special Education PreK-12

English 6-12

Math 6-12

Science 6-12

Library Media Specialists K-12

Art K-12

Spanish 6-12

French 6-12

Those interested in attending the virtual fair can register ahead using this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.