Newport News, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Public Schools hosts virtual job fair Mar. 7

By Courtney Ingalls,

4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public School is hosting a virtual job fair on Mar. 7.

The fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. NNPS is seeking the following types of teachers for Spring 2023 or Fall 2023:

  • Elementary PreK-6
  • Special Education PreK-12
  • English 6-12
  • Math 6-12
  • Science 6-12
  • Library Media Specialists K-12
  • Art K-12
  • Spanish 6-12
  • French 6-12

Those interested in attending the virtual fair can register ahead using this link .



