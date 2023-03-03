Open in App
Bradenton, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Bradenton family’s home ‘ransacked’ by gun-wielding intruders, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTnuW_0l73KY4S00

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said they are looking for three men involved in a home invasion that happened early Friday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said at about 7:45 a.m., three men wielding firearms entered a home at the Cottages of San Casciano off 48th Street Ct. East and ransacked the residence, stealing jewelry, cash, and a cell phone.

Manatee County man gets life in prison for stabbing wife 35 times while their kids slept

According to the department, two adults and three children were in the home at the time of the robbery. However, no one was seriously hurt.

“The suspects, described as black males, wore black clothing, masks, and gloves,” the department said. “One suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and another suspect was armed with an AK pistol. The suspects left by unknown means and in an unknown direction. They yelled ‘blue’ as they fled.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR6La_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFlSu_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kWOu_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yr8cO_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdsnE_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WBNp_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsVaQ_0l73KY4S00
    Credit: Bradenton Police Department)

If you have information on the incident, call Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or email him at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. You can also call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

Anonymous tips can be made for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or sending a tip on manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bradenton, FL newsLocal Bradenton, FL
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Man hurt after shooting in Dunkin’ parking lot in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
AMOB employees save man from drowning
Bradenton Beach, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL13 hours ago
Clearwater Dunkin’ worker shot man buying ice cream for family, police say
Clearwater, FL14 hours ago
'We deserve justice': Family pleads with alleged Tampa mother's killer to turn himself in
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released
Clearwater, FL7 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash
Englewood, FL11 hours ago
Suspected Hillsborough bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania, deputies say
Valrico, FL1 day ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL13 hours ago
Missing 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
13-year-old boy accidentally shoots 11-year-old girl in leg, Lakeland police say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Mom of 1-year-old killed in Selmon Expressway crash under investigation: FHP
Brandon, FL4 hours ago
4 arrested after USF protest turns violent: police
Tampa, FL1 day ago
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
19-year-old shot, killed at reported house party at Davenport vacation rental
Davenport, FL1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Former Ruskin ice cream man on trial for 2010 double murder
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
South Tampa fire station gets much-needed rescue vehicle
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Tampa man sentenced for helping India-based group who posed as FBI, IRS
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Unsecured 1-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Selmon Expressway: FHP
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Lakeland bicyclist killed after he was struck by vehicle on U.S. 98, police say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
2 killed in separate Lakeland crashes
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Pinellas Park Police looking for alleged bank robber
Pinellas Park, FL4 days ago
Officials investigating ‘suspicious fire’ in Holiday after 4 townhomes destroyed
Holiday, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy