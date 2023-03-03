Cate Blanchett Busts a Move in Sparks’ ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ Music Video: Watch

Sparks is back with a brand-new single and music video to accompany it, featuring a very special movie-star guest. On Friday (March 3), the band — which consists of sibling duo Ron and Russell Mael — released a video for “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte,” in which actress Cate Blanchett stars as the titular girl for the video.

Blanchett appears in the sparse, artsy visual, flanked by the Mael brothers, wearing thick black glasses, red headphones, a bright yellow two-piece suit and dancing to the heavy synth instrumentation with a deadpan expression on her face for the duration of the song.

“Is it due to the rain/ Or is she in some pain/ She looks physically fine/ Guess it’s something benign/ The girl is crying in her latte, yeah,” Russell muses in the first verse of the experimental track.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year,” the Mael brothers said in a press release, regarding their decision to cast Blanchett in their new video. “Little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte.’ Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

“The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte” is the first single from Sparks’ 26th album of the same name — the record, which will be released May 26, will be supported by a series of world tour dates, with several stops in Europe and North America starting May 23.

Watch the music video for “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” above.

