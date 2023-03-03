Open in App
Allen County, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

By Mackenzi Klemann,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjIl4_0l73Ihzh00

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as medium risk, during which people at high risk of developing serious COVID illness, as well as those who live with high-risk individuals, are encouraged to wear well-fitting masks in crowded indoor places.

The latest CDC data show an estimated 13 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, while the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness increased to 3.6%.

• There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last seven days, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Allen County

Cases ` 33,880 ` +103

Deaths ` 510 ` +1

Recovered ` 33,003 ` +71

Auglaize County

Cases ` 14,249 ` +51

Deaths ` 202 ` 0

Recovered ` 13,824 ` +50

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,815 ` +22

Deaths ` 167 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,539 ` +28

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,911 ` +20

Deaths ` 165 ` 0

Recovered ` 9,654 ` +29

Van Wert County

Cases ` 8,145 ` +6

Deaths ` 162 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,959 ` +10

Ohio

Cases ` 3,392,320 ` +9,325

Deaths ` 41,749 ` +63

Recovered ` 3,319,555 ` +8,818

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 3/2/23

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM

See more local coverage about COVID-19 at LimaOhio.com/tag/coronavirus.

Get the shot

Ohio’s online vaccination scheduling portal shows who’s eligible and which pharmacies, health departments and mass vaccination clinics are closest to your home or workplace. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule your appointment.

Share your information at [email protected].

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Another Train Derails in Ohio a Month After Toxic Wreck
Springfield, OH2 days ago
3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Public health officials declare an outbreak of syphilis in Idaho
Nampa, ID3 days ago
Beef Quality Assurance certification program available at fairgrounds
Lima, OH5 hours ago
Norfolk Southern conductor killed in Ohio train crash
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Here Comes the Booom! Night Flying in Southern Ohio
Swanton, OH1 day ago
Small tax break for most Ohioans translates to big cuts for local government services: The Wake Up for Monday, March 6, 2023
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Yet Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Ohio
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg found
Gatlinburg, TN10 hours ago
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich named in Ohio law enforcement report on “special interest terrorism” threat in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Ohio Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training through Thursday
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Ohio Air National Guard to conduct night flying, Air Defense exercises this week
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Logoplaste doubles in expansion
Lima, OH5 hours ago
Police calls
Lima, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy