Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSD 2023 SLE summer program registration now open

By Simone Gibson,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County School District announced registration is open for the 2023 SLE summer program for all students on Friday.

According to the school, district registration opens on Friday and will last through May 5. Interested parents/ guardians can register students on the Muscogee County School District website .

The 2023 SLE summer program will be available for the following grades on the dates and times listed below:

Select Rising Kindergarten Kindergarten – 8 th Grade 9 th – 12 th Grade
Dates: May 30 – July 6 Dates: June 5 – June 29 Dates: June 5 – June 29
Times: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Times: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Times: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 pm

The school district says parents/ guardians of students in Pre-K through 8th grade will have the opportunity to submit requests for transportation to their zoned school on the SLE 2023 registration app starting on Friday and lasting through May 5.

Students in grades 9th through 12th grade must have their own transportation.

MCSD says free breakfast and lunch will be provided to students in grades Pre-K through 8th, and high school students can eat at any open Summer Feeding site.

