Steam Makes Two Highly Rated Games 100% Free to Keep

Two different games are completely free on Steam , courtesy of a couple of different promotions. Gaming is a very expensive hobby so anytime you can get something for free, you have to take advantage. While the promotions are separate, they both conclude at the same time, on March 9. In other words, if you're reading this after March 9, you missed out. That said, once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as little or as much as you want. These are free downloads, not free trials, and they are for the full versions of each game, not just a slice of it like you would get with a demo. As for the two games, they are Figment and Black Desert .

Developed by Bedtime Digital Games, Figment debuted back in 2017 and is currently playable on Nintendo Switch, PC , PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. On Steam, the PC version has a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 86 percent of over 1,600 user reviews rating the game positively. As for Black Desert , it debuted in 2014 as Black Desert Online . At first, it was a PC exclusive, but it has since come to mobile devices, Xbox One, and PS4. On Steam, 75 percent of users recommended the game across over 64,000 reviews, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" rating.

Figment: "Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi-layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that's been lost."

Black Desert: "Played by over 20 million Adventurers - Black Desert Online is an open-world, action MMORPG. Experience intense, action-packed combat, battle massive world bosses, fight alongside friends to siege and conquer castles, and train in professions such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and more!"

