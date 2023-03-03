Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley to hold hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley is looking to give a second chance to people who have served time.

The organization is hosting a re-entry hiring event on Friday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their main campus location at 660 South Main Street in Dayton.

Employers from Prime Time Party Rental, Economy Linen and Towel Service, Cassano’s, Caterpillar, Surge Staffing and Peoplefirst Staffing will all be at the hiring event to conduct on-site interviews.

