Cameron Diaz’s Super Simple Skincare Routine Includes This ‘Very Gentle’ $22 Retinol That ‘Doesn’t Dry Out Your Skin’

Cameron Diaz loves a super simple beauty regimen. So, it’s no surprise she only has three fave skincare products. And the best part is, one of her go-to products is only $22. The Hollywood actress revealed that she swears by Versed’s Press Restart , a gentle retinol serum . And just like Diaz, you’ll like your skin a whole lot more after using this product. It takes care of uneven skin, dullness, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. And unlike traditional retinol , Versed claims that this one won’t cause any irritation. So if you have sensitive skin or are a first-time retinol user, we recommend opting for this Diaz-approved product.

One reviewer vouched for it, saying it’s so gentle to use: “I’ve tried other similar products that have been very harsh and irritating on my sensitive skin. This product manages to produce remarkable results like the harsh versions without being drying or irritating.”

Versed’s Press Restart gives mature skin a fresh start. From acne scars and wrinkles to redness and dryness, this retinol product deeply penetrates the skin’s surface to eliminate all of these problems. All you have to do is apply it at night right after cleaning.

And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to wake up with a clearer complexion? This retinol completely texturizes your skin, leaving it looking healthy and radiant.

“Never have I woke up with redness or irritated skin like with others, so this Retinol has been a blessing,” said a reviewer. “It leaves my skin feeling cushiony and velvety soft.”

If you ask us, Versed’s Press Restart is a must-try in your skincare routine. Keep in mind, though, that you should wear sunscreen daily when using this product. Retinol makes your skin sensitive to the sun, so it’s important to keep it protected while you’re out. And if you’re looking for the best sunscreen formulas, check out our expert recommended list here .

So, check out the Cameron Diaz -loved retinol formula from Versed that makes your skin look so smooth for just $22.

