Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow, cold return

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be snow showers early Friday evening in Denver weather , ending around 8-9 p.m. as the showers push east onto the plains.

The snow will slowly end in all places shortly after midnight. Accumulation is possible across metro Denver, but it looks to be less than half an inch and spotty. A little more than an inch is possible on the Eastern Plains and in the Colorado mountains.

Here’s an overview of possible snowfall totals from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Snowfall totals across Colorado Possible Front Range and metro Denver snowfall

Weather tonight: Snow showers, cold

As the snow ends Friday night, skies will slowly start to clear. The wind looks to stay light and from a southeasterly direction.

Temperatures across the state will be below freezing again. The coldest spots will be in the mountain valleys. Across metro Denver and the Front Range, overnight lows will dip into the teens and low 20s.

Forecast overnight lows by Saturday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: A break from snow

Colorado will be between snow storms on Saturday. There will be passing clouds at times, and it will be breezy to windy in some areas. This could cause blowing snow in parts of the Colorado mountains.

Temperatures look to be chilly to cold across the high country. Along the Front Range, afternoon readings will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. The seasonal high in Denver at this time of year is around 50 degrees.

Forecast highs across Colorado for Saturday

Looking ahead: Cold, snow return

Sunday will bring windy conditions to lower elevations and milder temperatures in the 50s for Denver. Snow will return to the Colorado mountains. Next week will start dry, but temperatures will quickly start to cool.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day Forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking colder temperatures from Wednesday through Friday, with highs each day in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

There looks to be some light snow through that period. However, accumulation is in question, mainly because of timing of the storm. That’s the tricky part of the forecast.

Monitoring continues on the incoming storm to determine which of those days has the best chance for accumulating snow and what the impact will be to areas, roads and commutes.

