mypanhandle.com

Dortmund beats Leipzig 2-1 to retake Bundesliga lead By By CIARÁN FAHEY, 4 days ago

By By CIARÁN FAHEY, 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP)Captain Marco Reus scored again in a 2-1 win over Leipzig that lifted Borussia Dortmund three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga ...