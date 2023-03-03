Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Marquette HS science olympiad team to defend state championship

By Taylor Lumpkin,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H68eS_0l736Awx00

Marquette University High School's science olympiad team is once again going for gold, as they attempt to defend their title as state champions at the upcoming Science Olympiad tournament.

"It’s kind of like a track meet for science," said the olympiad's team coach, Nicole Williams.

The Science Olympiad tournament is one of the nation's most prestigious and rigorous competitions in science, technology, engineering, and math. Teams compete in more than a dozen different challenges on topics ranging from human health, biology, chemistry, and more.

"We enjoy every moment of it, and every moment counts," said Marquette High School senior, Matt Eskritt.

Marquette High's olympiad team is made up of nearly 70 students. They've been crowned state champions back to back since 2021, and this year they're going for their third.

"Just winning state for the first time was almost surreal, just being able to celebrate with the guys," said Eskritt. "Winning for a second time was almost just as surreal being able to compete with a lot of those same guys."

Now with the 2023 state championship less than a month away, seniors Matt Eskrit and Ethan Reske are hoping to make their final year one they'll never forget.

"It’s been such a wonderful and wild ride to just start from where we did and then move to state titles and hopefully a national title this year," said Reske.

The 2023 Wisconsin Olympiad tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1st at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's campus.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Study ranks Milwaukee 4th worst place for African-Americans to live
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunny Tuesday with temps in the 40s
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
A 24/7 Sheboygan daycare opens its doors after years of debate
Sheboygan, WI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marquette's Kolek, Smart collect AP's top honors in Big East
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Basketball double header and Shamrock Shuffle keep Deer District busy
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Oak Creek seniors live high school play-by-play dream
Oak Creek, WI3 hours ago
Video: Alleged racist behavior at Muskego basketball game
Muskego, WI1 day ago
Giannis' triple-double taken away by the NBA in stat review
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Analysis: Giannis docked a rebound, stat-padding a hot topic
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Milwaukee's Amorphic Beer offers multiple opportunities to celebrate Pi Day
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee women open nurse practitioner-owned clinic on city's north west side
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Teen Innovation Summit teaches students about automotive careers
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Milwaukee woman gets chance to dance with Bucks Grand Dancers
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Fiserv Forum sets attendance record ahead of Bruce Springsteen concert
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Joint Beer Fest returns to Eagle Park's Muskego Brewery
Muskego, WI1 day ago
Steph Connects: Piano Arts delivers the art of classical music
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Cheap Trick headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on June 22
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Public Museum releases renderings of new Time Travel gallery
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
Racine man describes life as naval submarine nuclear operator
Racine, WI5 days ago
Milwaukee Diaper Mission to distribute 25,000 diapers Friday thanks to Culver's
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Friday Fish Fry blog week 1: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry
Lannon, WI5 days ago
Four affordable housing development contracts signed in Milwaukee County
South Milwaukee, WI45 minutes ago
Brush fire linked to power outage in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls, WI3 hours ago
Meet the doctor fighting for better mental health help for Milwaukee children
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Milwaukee hit and run victim shares painful journey
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Car struck by gunfire swerves into MCTS bus, crashes
Milwaukee, WI9 hours ago
Milwaukee Archbishop exempts meat abstinence for St. Patrick's Day
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Scattered showers and a wintry mix move in late tonight into Monday
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Lauren Daigle to headline at Summerfest on July 6
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Plans to extend Milwaukee metered parking to 9 p.m. and Saturdays up in the air
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy