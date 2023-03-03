Marquette HS science olympiad team to defend state championship

Marquette University High School's science olympiad team is once again going for gold, as they attempt to defend their title as state champions at the upcoming Science Olympiad tournament.

"It’s kind of like a track meet for science," said the olympiad's team coach, Nicole Williams.

The Science Olympiad tournament is one of the nation's most prestigious and rigorous competitions in science, technology, engineering, and math. Teams compete in more than a dozen different challenges on topics ranging from human health, biology, chemistry, and more.

"We enjoy every moment of it, and every moment counts," said Marquette High School senior, Matt Eskritt.

Marquette High's olympiad team is made up of nearly 70 students. They've been crowned state champions back to back since 2021, and this year they're going for their third.

"Just winning state for the first time was almost surreal, just being able to celebrate with the guys," said Eskritt. "Winning for a second time was almost just as surreal being able to compete with a lot of those same guys."

Now with the 2023 state championship less than a month away, seniors Matt Eskrit and Ethan Reske are hoping to make their final year one they'll never forget.

"It’s been such a wonderful and wild ride to just start from where we did and then move to state titles and hopefully a national title this year," said Reske.

The 2023 Wisconsin Olympiad tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1st at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's campus.

