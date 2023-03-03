Open in App
Cambria County, PA
WTAJ

Langerholc hosts bridge dedication to honor local hero

By Rebecca Parsons,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D56yy_0l733WIk00

CAMBTIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Senator Wayne Langerholc hosted a bridge dedication ceremony to honor Sgt. John T. Boxler.

A 1964 graduate of Richland High School, Sgt. Boxler enlisted in the U.S. Army, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He also served as a vehicle mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service, and a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Westmont Fire Department.

Senator Langerholc invites all to open house

Sgt. Boxler served as a member of the 458th Engineer Battalion in Johnstown, which was assigned to the 14th Quartermaster Detachment of the 99th Army Reserve Command as part of Operation Desert Storm.

On Feb. 25, 1991, Sgt. Boxler was killed, along with 27 fellow soldiers, when a Scud missile struck their barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He was 44 years old.

To honor his bravery and sacrifice, the bridge carrying Rt. 3006 over the Stonycreek River in Cambria County has been renamed Sgt. John T. Boxler, U.S. Army Memorial Bridge.

The ceremony was held on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Richland High School.

The ceremony was held on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Richland High School.

