Mississippi State
Change location
See more from this location?
Mississippi State, MS
Yahoo Sports
Mississippi State football's Emmanuel Forbes catches eyes at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash, weight
By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,4 days ago
By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,4 days ago
Mississippi State football’s Emmanuel Forbes, the FBS all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns, became a major talking point at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0