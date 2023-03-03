Open in App
Mississippi State, MS
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Mississippi State football's Emmanuel Forbes catches eyes at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash, weight

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

4 days ago
Mississippi State football’s Emmanuel Forbes, the FBS all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns, became a major talking point at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy