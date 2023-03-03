Liam Neeson Performs Iconic Taken Moment For Hockey Crowd

Liam Neeson decided to treat fans to a Taken homage on the big screen at a sports game this week. During a hockey game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, the actor was shown up on the Jumbotron and decided to give in for the fans . The game operations team had just shown a still of his character from Taken and the crowd loved it. Shortly after, they discovered he was in attendance and the place erupted. Not wanting to disappoint so many NHL fans, he went right into the bit as Madison Square Garden blew the roof off of the place. @wyshynski got the entire thing on film ad you can catch it down below courtesy of SportsCenter.

Will Neeson Revisit His Other Popular Roles At Some Point?

Star Wars fans have already seen the actor slip on his Jedi robes again as Qui-Got Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi . A lot of people suspected and wished he would return, but when it happened in real life, there was a lot of positivity on social media. (That really was the tone for the run of Obi-Wan as most fans were just happy to see Ewan McGregor back in the saddle with Hayden Christensen after so many years outside of the franchise.) We previously asked him about future plans in an interview.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?" Neeson told ComicBook.com about his possible return trip while promoting Memory on a press tour . "Qui-Gon, I can't believe it's 24 years since we made [ Star Wars: ] The Phantom Menace , I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London."

It's been a busy few weeks for the star as he also angered some superhero movie fans by claiming that they all have the same story. That got some headlines.

"I'll be honest: All these superhero movies? I'm not a fan. I'm really not," Neeson explained to Rolling Stone . "I admire them because it's Hollywood with all their bells and whistles and technology, which is phenomenal, but they all seem to me to be just the same story. You can say, 'OK, you did do Chris Nolan's.'"

Would you have wanted to be in the crowd? Let us know down in the comments!