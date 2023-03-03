Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home

By ABC7 News,

4 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Tucker was a male lab mix, registered as a service animal, who lived with his owner in Naples.

The three-year-old pup ran away after Allison Christian, 45, got into a fight with her boyfriend on March. 2.

She found her boyfriend inside an RV with another woman, Tucker’s owner.

During the fight, Tucker ran out of the RV and into a nearby parked car. Christian shut Tucker in the car and left the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUl2x_0l72z4Jb00

She came back 20 minutes after that, but she didn’t check on Tucker.

CCSO said Tucker suffered in the closed vehicle in 83-degree heat.

When Tucker was found, he was stiff and lifeless, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

MORE COVERAGE: Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

The car’s windows had smear marks from Tucker’s mouth and nose.

A CCSO deputy reported that there were claw marks, showing how the dog struggled to escape the car.

Blood and feces filled the inside of the car.

Christian was arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

MORE COLLIER COUNTY CRIME: Palmetto Ridge High School student arrested for bringing knives to school

Christian was out on bond when this arrest happened. She was previously arrested by CCSO on five separate occasions, including grand theft, battery, burglary, and defrauding a pawnbroker for pawned items.

Dave Feenan, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at the Naples Humane Society, said staff will do a necropsy on Tucker within a few days.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Naples, FL newsLocal Naples, FL
Deputies surround vehicle in East Naples; search for suspect underway
Naples, FL19 hours ago
3 To Know: Puppy death trial; Naples man sentenced
Naples, FL1 day ago
State contractors remove sunken cars from water in Naples
Naples, FL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man spits on Cape Coral police officer
Cape Coral, FL13 hours ago
18-year-old killed, 2 injured following crash in Lee County
Fort Myers, FL8 hours ago
Port Charlotte man illegally dumps commercial waste in effort to make son’s sports game
Port Charlotte, FL7 hours ago
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Feud between Cape Coral neighbors turns into ‘battle of bright lights’
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
North Naples woman arrested after dog dies trapped in vehicle
Naples, FL4 days ago
Abandoned owlet left to fend for self
Sanibel, FL2 days ago
Dead fish removal begins in Naples inland bays
Naples, FL1 day ago
New amusement tower could be coming to downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL4 hours ago
Cape Coral girl reaching new heights after becoming private pilot
Cape Coral, FL5 hours ago
The FHP is investigating a crash in Collier County
Naples, FL3 days ago
Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 41 in Lee County
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
One person died in fatal crash on Alico Rd. in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL15 hours ago
Fort Myers country club members prepare for performance that’s been months in the making
Fort Myers, FL4 hours ago
Cape Coral woman goes for eye poke during dog poop dispute
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy