Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Tucker was a male lab mix, registered as a service animal, who lived with his owner in Naples.

The three-year-old pup ran away after Allison Christian, 45, got into a fight with her boyfriend on March. 2.

She found her boyfriend inside an RV with another woman, Tucker’s owner.

During the fight, Tucker ran out of the RV and into a nearby parked car. Christian shut Tucker in the car and left the area.

She came back 20 minutes after that, but she didn’t check on Tucker.

CCSO said Tucker suffered in the closed vehicle in 83-degree heat.

When Tucker was found, he was stiff and lifeless, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The car’s windows had smear marks from Tucker’s mouth and nose.

A CCSO deputy reported that there were claw marks, showing how the dog struggled to escape the car.

Blood and feces filled the inside of the car.

Christian was arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Christian was out on bond when this arrest happened. She was previously arrested by CCSO on five separate occasions, including grand theft, battery, burglary, and defrauding a pawnbroker for pawned items.

Dave Feenan, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at the Naples Humane Society, said staff will do a necropsy on Tucker within a few days.