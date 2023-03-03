Leeds stun St Helens as last-gasp drop goal settles Super League thriller

Leeds Rhinos’ Blake Austin (hidden) celebrates scoring a golden point and victory with teammates in the Super League match at St Helens.

Blake Austin punctured St Helens’ celebratory homecoming with a drop goal in the dying seconds to earn Leeds a dramatic 25-24 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Less than two weeks after Lewis Dodd served up a similarly stunning finale to clinch the World Club Challenge Down Under, the hosts got a taste of their own medicine in a game that also saw Konrad Hurrell sent off late on.

Their win earned the Rhinos their first Super League points of the season and snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Saints that stretched back to 2018.

Rohan Smith’s side produced a vastly improved display to stay in touch with the title favourites then rode their luck in the second half as Tommy Makinson missed a simple penalty to give his side a three-score lead, and also had a try ruled out by the video referee.

Saints, who paraded their latest trophy to a sold-out home arena, were twice reduced to 12 men when Sione Mata’utia and Curtis Sironen were sent to the sin-bin, and ultimately their indiscipline cost them their chance to build on last week’s win at Castleford.

The Rhinos exploited their first numerical advantage in a slick length-of-the-field move in which Nene Macdonald burst over the halfway line and offloaded to Richie Myler, whose neat pass wrong-footed Jonny Lomax and sent Ash Handley over for the opening score.

Rhyse Martin duly kicked his first two of what would prove a personal 16-point haul, but Leeds’s hopes of extending their lead were dashed inside the quarter-hour when they were penalised for offside deep in their own territory and Joey Lussick burrowed over from the play-the-ball.

Leeds’s Rhyse Martin (right) celebrates scoring his side’s fourth try of the game. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

No sooner had Mata’utia returned than Saints stretched ahead, capitalising again on a penalty to go over through Lewis Dodd, with the returning Makinson kicking his second of four successful conversions to put his side 12-6 up.

Leeds levelled in the 25th minute when Martin reacted to Austin’s kick and shrugged off the attention of Hurrell to roll over the line before adding the extras.

But once again the visitors proved their own worst enemies when Derrell Olpherts fumbled a pressure pass from Austin under the posts and Dodd reacted quickest to nip over for his second try of the night.

Leeds gave themselves a mountain to climb within moments of the restart after failing to deal with a Welsby kick to the corner where Mark Percival dug out his side’s fourth try of the game.

Trailing by 12, the Rhinos needed a swift reaction but got a mighty let-off when a rare Makinson error from a penalty prevented Saints nudging into a three-score lead.

The visitors capitalised with Cameron Smith crossing on the hour mark, shortly after Sironen was sin-binned for a late hit on Myler, and when a Makinson try was ruled out by the video referee the visitors sensed a further shift in momentum.

As tempers frayed on both sides, Martin capitalised by jinking through a sluggish Saints defence before kicking his side level at 24-24 with 10 minutes left.

Austin’s first drop goal attempt was charged down with three to go then Hurrell saw red for a late hit on Myler, leading to the spell of pressure which culminated in Austin seizing his second opportunity with 18 seconds left.

After the game, the Saints head coach, Paul Wellens, rued his side’s lack of discipline. “In periods we lacked some concentration and in the late period we lacked some discipline and composure, which is unlike us in big games,” Wellens said. “We’ve got to keep our cool in those types of moments and we didn’t quite do that tonight.”

The Leeds head coach, Rohan Smith, said he felt confident that Austin would take his second chance. “I feel like he’s come up with a lot of big plays and I thought if he got a clean shot at it I’d back him,” Smith said.

“I thought we did enough to win and at no stage today did I think we were going to lose. We certainly haven’t played a perfect game but we played hard and we kept in it, and kept having a go at creating opportunities when we were down by 12.”