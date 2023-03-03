Open in App
Memphis, TN
WREG

Attempted Saddle Creek kidnapping suspect had prior rape charges, accused in other federal crimes

By Stacy Jacobson,

4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The men charged with trying to kidnap a woman in Germantown in December also face a litany of other federal charges, showing an alleged crime spree 10 days before the attempted kidnapping.

One of the suspects also faces three charges of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping in Memphis in August.

According to federal documents, the two men, Adrian Pegues and Malik Malone, face a 10-count federal indictment that includes the attempted kidnapping of a woman near her car on Dec. 30 outside a store at Saddle Creek.

Ten days before the attempted kidnapping, prosecutors accuse the pair of two bank robberies, saying they used “force, violence, and intimidation” to rob First Citizens National Bank and Simmons Bank on Dec. 20. Federal authorities also charged Pegues and Malone with gun possession, kidnapping and carjacking for events on the same day.

The other charges, especially bank robbery, likely elevated their case from state to federal court, according to former assistant Shelby County DA Josh Corman.

“If they didn’t have any of these other charges, I would not think this would’ve been a case that would’ve gone straight to federal court,” Corman said.

One of the attempted kidnapping suspects, Pegues, also faces multiple rape charges for a violent incident in Memphis last August.

According to a police affidavit, Pegues took a woman from a relative’s home to an unknown location, attacked and punched her until she vomited and then raped her three times. When she tried to get away, the document showed he strangled her and threatened to kill her.

He posted a $100,000 bond in November, exactly four weeks before he was accused of the next round of violence.

The two are due back in federal court next Wednesday, March 8 for an arraignment.

