A man who barricaded himself in a Philadelphia home created a SWAT standoff Friday, March 3, authorities said.

Police responded to a man on a roof of a home on the 500 block of E. Godfrey Avenue around 2:10 p.m. He went back inside the home and police declared a barricade situation at 4:30 p.m.

The SWAT team responded as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.