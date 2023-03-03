Open in App
Indiana State
WEHT/WTVW

Forest fires planned for Indiana forests

By Jana Garrett,

4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – The USDA Forest Service plans to conduct seasonal prescribed burning in late winter, early spring and fall on some Indiana forests to maintain, restore or improve ecosystems.

The forest service says about 9,000 acres of National Forest System lands are planned to be burned off through agreements with private landowners in the following counties: Crawford, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Perry.

The forest service says records show that throughout history fire played a vital and necessary role in sustaining the eastern deciduous forest ecosystem. Officials note that prescribed burning also reduces the amount of woody material on the forest floor, thereby lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfire, and diversifies the understory plant community.

Officials say designated burn areas are marked with signs and are closed to the public on the day of the burn and until the area is considered safe. Officials say burning may affect access to hunting areas, and if smoke is present on roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on their headlights.

Officials ask for people to please contact the Indiana Interagency Coordination Center Dispatcher at 812-547-9262 if they plan to hunt or camp in or near the burn areas. Maps of potential burn areas can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

