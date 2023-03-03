Morrison Bridge to close over weekend for lead paint removal

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Multnomah County announced that Morrison Bridge will be closed over the weekend as part of the bridge’s ongoing repainting project.

The bridge will close to all traffic from 10 p.m. on March 3 to 5 a.m. on March 6, though the county says closures may change depending on the project’s conditions.

The eastbound lanes on the Morrison Bridge will close again on Friday, March 10 at 10 p.m.. and are scheduled to reopen Monday, March 13 at 5 a.m.

According to Multnomah County’s website , the bridge requires repainting because its original lead-based paint is peeling. By removing and replacing the lead paint, the city says any future paint erosion will reduce harm to the environment.

The project will also identify possible structural damages and make any necessary repairs.

