Idaho teens take a byte out of state robot competition

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Students from across Idaho made their way to Idaho State University for the vex robotics state tournament. Winners of the finals have the opportunity to compete at the largest robotics competition in the world.

But even if they don't advance, the experience gives them a head start on a future career.

"There are so many great paying jobs out there for these kids," ISU Robotics teacher Shane Slack said. "I have typically more employers that come to hire students than I have graduates in my program. They're starting about 60 to $80000 with an associate degree. And then these companies will pay for them to finish their bachelor's degree."

Teams spent months perfecting their designs and getting their robots competition ready.

For coaches and students robotics is more than just a hobby. It's a opportunity to see their ideas come to life.

"We don't get an instruction manual," Madison robotics team member Ethan Meyers said. "It's more these are parts that have to be on here. Build something that's going to function."

Although the competition is steep, coaches and students say the robotics community is about more than just a tournament.

"Everybody wants the robots to perform well, even your competitors. If if a robot has a major malfunction, everyone feels bad," Madison High School Robotics Coach Ron Call said. "The coaches are all there to help all of the teams. It's not a it's not a hey, we have to win and they have to lose attitude. It's really a win win attitude, which I love about the robotics community."