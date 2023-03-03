Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Skidaway Island State Park gives guests a chance to meet reptiles

By Hollie Lewis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IL1EP_0l72qPlq00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members had the opportunity Friday to get up and personal with some special creatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTr6P_0l72qPlq00

Skidaway Island State Park hosted Meet the Reptiles, giving those in attendance an opportunity to meet some special reptiles, hear their stories and learn about the vital roles they play in their Savannah native ecosystems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkEjN_0l72qPlq00

The reptiles presented were an albino yellow rat snake, corn snake and garter snake, as well as a box turtle, which had lost one of its limbs during an incident with a house cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5vlV_0l72qPlq00

“We let people touch them because otherwise, they probably wouldn’t get to, so they get to see things closer up than they would normally,” said Skidaway Island State Park Ranger Molly Canady. “It’s an opportunity that they wouldn’t have, and it’s very popular with children. So, it’s a good children’s activity because we don’t have any venomous snakes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WN8i_0l72qPlq00

Taylor Morgan brought her 2-year-old daughter to the event.

“This is actually our first time here. We saw the event online and I was like ‘Oh, let’s go try this.'” said Morgan. “She’s never been around reptiles, and I wanted her to experience that.”

Skidaway Island State Park is located near historic Savannah and trails through the maritime forest and past salt marsh, leading to a boardwalk and observation tower. Visitors can watch for deer, fiddler crabs, raccoon, egrets and other wildlife.

They also have events all throughout the month and will usually have a Meet the Reptiles program every other week. To stay up-to-date, click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Meet Brittany Curry, Savannah’s St. Pat’s to-go cup designer
Savannah, GA4 hours ago
Plant Riverside to host 9-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Savannah, GA6 hours ago
Recyclable, reusable ‘to-go’ cups unveiled for Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Old Savannah Tours offering Midtown, Tybee shuttles on St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Loop It Up’s Soup It Up returns after 3 years
Savannah, GA8 hours ago
Perdue Farms gives $50K grant and chicken to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Ga.
Savannah, GA10 hours ago
Expect intermittent lane closures in Savannah due to movie filming
Savannah, GA8 hours ago
'This is a community issue': Southside Savannah residents concerned about large homeless camp
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Gallery: Step One Auto Host Heroes in the Sky Memorial Board and Dedication
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah Regional Film Commission executive director passes away
Savannah, GA8 hours ago
SFD extinguishes small fire at Shuman Elementary
Savannah, GA5 hours ago
Glenn E. & Trudie Bryant Statue, Hinesville
Hinesville, GA1 day ago
Bacon-Fraser House, 1839, Hinesville
Hinesville, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Veterans Council and Quilts of Valor Award (Ret) Coast Guard LT Commander Bob Cutler
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Remarkable Women: Ree Williams helps women overcome obstacles to achieve greatness
Savannah, GA1 hour ago
Train blocks neighborhood entrance and exit for nearly 4 hours
Rincon, GA1 day ago
What's next for Alex Murdaugh?
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Farmer Fredo warns gardeners about possible freeze
Albany, GA2 days ago
Parker’s Offers Free Daily Drink With New Subscription
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Shuman Elementary School to go virtual Wednesday after fire breaks out in classroom
Savannah, GA4 hours ago
Vegan food truck coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Savannah businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Renewed push for disability housing communities in SC amid limited options
Charleston, SC16 hours ago
Gallery: Lite Foot Company Grand Opening
Savannah, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy