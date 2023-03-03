Skidaway Island State Park gives guests a chance to meet reptiles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members had the opportunity Friday to get up and personal with some special creatures.

Skidaway Island State Park hosted Meet the Reptiles, giving those in attendance an opportunity to meet some special reptiles, hear their stories and learn about the vital roles they play in their Savannah native ecosystems.

The reptiles presented were an albino yellow rat snake, corn snake and garter snake, as well as a box turtle, which had lost one of its limbs during an incident with a house cat.

“We let people touch them because otherwise, they probably wouldn’t get to, so they get to see things closer up than they would normally,” said Skidaway Island State Park Ranger Molly Canady. “It’s an opportunity that they wouldn’t have, and it’s very popular with children. So, it’s a good children’s activity because we don’t have any venomous snakes.”

Taylor Morgan brought her 2-year-old daughter to the event.

“This is actually our first time here. We saw the event online and I was like ‘Oh, let’s go try this.'” said Morgan. “She’s never been around reptiles, and I wanted her to experience that.”

Skidaway Island State Park is located near historic Savannah and trails through the maritime forest and past salt marsh, leading to a boardwalk and observation tower. Visitors can watch for deer, fiddler crabs, raccoon, egrets and other wildlife.

They also have events all throughout the month and will usually have a Meet the Reptiles program every other week. To stay up-to-date, click here.