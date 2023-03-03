Marblehead is the third “Best Coastal Small Town” across the U.S.

MARBLEHEAD — USA Today hosted their 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 contest to determine the country’s finest coastal small towns, and Marblehead made it to third place.

In the process Marblehead defeated towns that made the list like Bayfield, Wisconsin; St. Augustine, Florida; and Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Home to Cedar Point – “one of the top roller coaster-laden amusement parks in the country” – Sandusky, Ohio came in first place. The “under-the-radar” town of Stuart located in southeastern Florida won second place.

Marblehead was described as “this quaint coastal New England town” by USA Today, and left nominated towns like Rockport off the list entirely.

The town’s nomination extolled virtues well-known to residents and visitors alike. Just a short drive from Salem and Boston, Marblehead’s attractions like Fort Sewall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion added a strong asset to the competition.

With 20 small coastal towns nominated and chosen by a panel of experts, only 10 made it to the final where readers had the chance to vote once per day.

Bayfield, Wisconsin was ranked at fourth place. Provincetown, Massachusetts, known for its vibrant LGBTQ community, made it to fifth place. St. Augustine, Florida took sixth place.

Rounding out the list were Sanibel Island, Florida at seventh; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at eighth; Nags Head, North Carolina at ninth; and Cannon Beach, Oregon at 10th.

