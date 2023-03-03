Open in App
Marblehead, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Marblehead is the third “Best Coastal Small Town” across the U.S.

By Alexandra Rodriguez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3TXv_0l72ojY200

MARBLEHEAD — USA Today hosted their 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 contest to determine the country’s finest coastal small towns, and Marblehead made it to third place.

In the process Marblehead defeated towns that made the list like Bayfield, Wisconsin; St. Augustine, Florida; and Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Home to Cedar Point – “one of the top roller coaster-laden amusement parks in the country” – Sandusky, Ohio came in first place. The “under-the-radar” town of Stuart located in southeastern Florida won second place.

Marblehead was described as “this quaint coastal New England town” by USA Today, and left nominated towns like Rockport off the list entirely.

The town’s nomination extolled virtues well-known to residents and visitors alike. Just a short drive from Salem and Boston, Marblehead’s attractions like Fort Sewall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion added a strong asset to the competition.

With 20 small coastal towns nominated and chosen by a panel of experts, only 10 made it to the final where readers had the chance to vote once per day.

Bayfield, Wisconsin was ranked at fourth place. Provincetown, Massachusetts, known for its vibrant LGBTQ community, made it to fifth place. St. Augustine, Florida took sixth place.

Rounding out the list were Sanibel Island, Florida at seventh; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at eighth; Nags Head, North Carolina at ninth; and Cannon Beach, Oregon at 10th.

The post Marblehead is the third “Best Coastal Small Town” across the U.S. appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Massachusetts Cities Named Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Worcester, MA14 hours ago
Boston Realty Advisors Negotiates Sale of Malden Building for $21 Million
Malden, MA17 hours ago
The Great Molasses Flood of 1919: A Tragic and Preventable Disaster
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man wins $1M on scratch ticket he got from vending machine while eating lunch at Mass. Restaurant
Middleborough, MA15 hours ago
Massachusetts man who had violent outburst on Boston-bound flight has history of threatening behavior
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Are These the 5 Most Scrumptiously Delicious Lobster Rolls in New England?
Boston, MA3 days ago
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman and Her All-Female Crew Make ‘Wicked Tuna’ History
Seabrook, NH1 day ago
Four Mass. nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA2 days ago
R. W. Holmes Sells 40 Speen Street in Framingham for $4 Million
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Missing Fairhaven woman found alive on rocky jetty, authorities say
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 15 Recent Winners, Including $10,000 Winner At Market Basket
Wilmington, MA3 days ago
Weymouth man dies while snorkeling in Florida
Weymouth, MA3 days ago
Andover miniature horse a finalist in Cadbury Bunny contest
Andover, MA2 days ago
My Summer of ’70 Cape Cod Confessional
Boston, MA2 days ago
Bedford Restaurant Round Up – March
Bedford, MA2 days ago
City of Quincy Department of Public Works truck left unlocked and running #mayorkoch #departmentofpublicworks
Quincy, MA14 hours ago
Passenger accused of tampering with emergency door, attacking flight attendant
Leominster, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts driver killed after hitting tree off Maine Turnpike named as Kevin Mahoney, aged 22
Dracut, MA2 days ago
Boston’s Latest Public Transit Extension Brings New Diners to Nearby Restaurants
Boston, MA1 day ago
High tide sweeps car away
Boston, MA3 days ago
Snow totals for March 4, 2023
Boston, MA4 days ago
Happy 108th Birthday, Sister Evelyn!
Boston, MA2 days ago
State Officials Issues Fish Consumption Advisory Due to PFAS
Plymouth, MA2 days ago
New Bedford and Washington D.C. trio arrested in Florida for New Bedford carjacking
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Mass. State Lottery winners: Three $100K prizes won, one from Roche Bros.
Holyoke, MA4 days ago
Massachusetts man dies after incident during Florida Keys snorkeling tour
Islamorada, FL3 days ago
Adults-Only "Naughty Pottery Night" Coming to Marshfield
Marshfield, MA3 days ago
Everyone’s Angry in Wellesley: People are furious about noisy new sport
Wellesley, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy