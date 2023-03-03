FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Meet Granger! He is a two-and-a-half-year-old pup and News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week.

Granger needs a home with no cats. He walks great on a leash, and he is very smart. He will even stick his paw up to you!

He has been at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services for a while and deserves his forever home! Granger needs his own space and family.

Granger’s adoption fee is $85 and includes a heartworm test, current vaccines, spay/neuter and microchip.

Please come to the shelter or call for more information at 256-760-6676. You can also find a list of more animals for adoption or foster here .

