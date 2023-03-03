FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Meet Granger! He is a two-and-a-half-year-old pup and News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week.
Granger needs a home with no cats. He walks great on a leash, and he is very smart. He will even stick his paw up to you!
He has been at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services for a while and deserves his forever home! Granger needs his own space and family.
Granger’s adoption fee is $85 and includes a heartworm test, current vaccines, spay/neuter and microchip.
Please come to the shelter or call for more information at 256-760-6676. You can also find a list of more animals for adoption or foster here . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0