Open in App
Jonesborough, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

PHOTOS: Storms & strong winds tear through Tri-Cities

By Murry Lee,

4 days ago

(WJHL) – On Friday, March 3, storms and strong winds tore through the Tri-Cities area, leaving downed trees and damaged buildings in their wake.

Damage was reported to News Channel 11 by viewers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Pictures depicted a Gray structure hit by a tree, damage to the Hampton High School softball dugout, a barn roof torn on the ground in Jonesborough and multiple uprooted trees.

Live updates on regional power outages

Below are photos sent to News Channel 11 from viewers:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK7lW_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Washington County EMA, Gray
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ulo7_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGJEA_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzuoz_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qy7y_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9Bnz_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2end2D_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gph15_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Tabitha Allen, Jonesborough
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPbC0_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Thomas Jennings, Chuckey
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CeZD_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: April Hardin (Kingsport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bclJw_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Brittany Kilgore, Kingsport
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk15x_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Brittany Kilgore, Kingsport
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdDNT_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Cindy Vaughn, Carter County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnqWF_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Cindy Vaughn, Carter County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeCaK_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Matoka Sproles, Jonesborough
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3OZw_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sophie Smith, Antioch
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoIYM_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Sophie Smith, Johnson City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uv281_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Stephanie Brumi, Chuckey
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ7JI_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Tanya Trivett, Bluff City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZw5c_0l72nBhF00
    Photo: Tanya Trivett, Bluff City

News Channel 11 has reached out to multiple agencies regarding the damage seen in the photos.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Free car washes starting Friday at JC car wash
Johnson City, TN7 hours ago
Strong winds, severe storms cause damage across Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Central Appalachia Climbing Coalition builds infrastructure for high-altitude hobby
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TDOT warns of oversized load moving through the area
Kingsport, TN7 hours ago
Rebuild project aims to make Main Street the perfect entryway to downtown Kingsport
Kingsport, TN1 hour ago
Taking a visit to The Blake at Kingsport
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Oversized loads are for Eastman’s new acetylated wood facility
Kingsport, TN4 hours ago
Local garden experts: Wait to plant as cold weather is not over
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Kingsport could possibly search for downtown hotel developer
Kingsport, TN15 hours ago
Eastman goes green for 2023, expands locations
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Carter County Mayor Woodby uninjured in Nashville crash
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man charged following high-speed chase on I-81 in Southwest Virginia, sheriff says
Marion, VA6 hours ago
Remarkable Women: Meet the local finalists
Johnson City, TN1 hour ago
Power outages across the Tri-Cities
Bristol, VA4 days ago
Milligan University hosts bike race on streets of downtown Elizabethton
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
Snap-On adding 48,750 sq. feet to Elizabethton plant
Elizabethton, TN7 hours ago
Lee HS holds early graduation at hospital for student with dying father
Kingsport, TN3 hours ago
Powerful Winds and Storms Hit the area
Shelbyville, TN2 days ago
New JC housing for people recovering from addiction
Johnson City, TN5 hours ago
HMG opens new urgent care in Bristol
Bristol, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy