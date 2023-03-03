PHOTOS: Storms & strong winds tear through Tri-Cities
By Murry Lee,
(WJHL) – On Friday, March 3, storms and strong winds tore through the Tri-Cities area, leaving downed trees and damaged buildings in their wake.
Damage was reported to News Channel 11 by viewers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Pictures depicted a Gray structure hit by a tree, damage to the Hampton High School softball dugout, a barn roof torn on the ground in Jonesborough and multiple uprooted trees.
