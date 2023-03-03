PHOTOS: Storms & strong winds tear through Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – On Friday, March 3, storms and strong winds tore through the Tri-Cities area, leaving downed trees and damaged buildings in their wake.

Damage was reported to News Channel 11 by viewers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Pictures depicted a Gray structure hit by a tree, damage to the Hampton High School softball dugout, a barn roof torn on the ground in Jonesborough and multiple uprooted trees.

Below are photos sent to News Channel 11 from viewers:

Photo: Washington County EMA, Gray

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Sara Orr, Hampton

Photo: Tabitha Allen, Jonesborough

Photo: Thomas Jennings, Chuckey

Photo: April Hardin (Kingsport)

Photo: Brittany Kilgore, Kingsport

Photo: Brittany Kilgore, Kingsport

Photo: Cindy Vaughn, Carter County

Photo: Cindy Vaughn, Carter County

Photo: Matoka Sproles, Jonesborough

Photo: Sophie Smith, Antioch

Photo: Sophie Smith, Johnson City

Photo: Stephanie Brumi, Chuckey

Photo: Tanya Trivett, Bluff City

Photo: Tanya Trivett, Bluff City

News Channel 11 has reached out to multiple agencies regarding the damage seen in the photos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.