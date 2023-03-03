Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

$50K reward offered for information in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

By Cindy Von QuednowJennifer McGraw,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OlVb_0l72lkK800

Authorities on Friday announced a $50,000 reward for information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in South Los Angeles last year.

Kimela “Kim” Monique Franklin, 47, was pushing a shopping cart near Western and Slauson avenues around 2:25 a.m. Nov. 23 when she was struck by a light midsize sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNjfR_0l72lkK800
An LAPD bulletin is seen during a news conference announcing a reward for information in a South L.A. hit-and-run on March 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver then made a U-turn, but did not stop to help Franklin, or to identify him or herself.

They were last seen heading south on Western Avenue, police said.

A black SUV is believed to have chased the suspect vehicle, and police want to speak to that person in case they may have witnessed the crime.

Franklin suffered broken legs, a shattered pelvis, cracked ribs, punctured lungs and a fractured back before succumbing to her injuries on Dec. 8, loved ones said in a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses.

The impact of the crash threw her almost 200 feet, the fundraising page noted.

Franklin was a mother who was described as “fun loving” and “strong,” who had a “courageous soul.”

Franklin’s son is in the military and couldn’t make it to the news conference Friday, but her sister read a letter on his behalf.

“My mother couldn’t even speak to me in her last moments and that hurts,” Franklin’s son wrote. “This person left her there, alone, to die after he was the one who caused it. Can you even imagine how she felt?”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Geitheim at 323-421-2500 or 213-713-9579. Anyone calling after hours can reach the South Traffic watch commander at 323-421-2577. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
2 police pursuits end in South L.A. crashes; 6 people injured in 2nd collision
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Fatal San Pedro hit-and-run captured on camera; driver still at large
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Police investigate several smash-and-grab burglaries in Central L.A.
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted for two stabbings, killing teenager in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
2 in custody after South L.A. armed carjacking ends in crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman Shot in Front of Motel in South Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Long Beach police shoot suspect in stabbing; victim and suspect in stable condition
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
High school student fatally stabbed at restaurant
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Gunman opens fire on man who was following friend’s stolen car on 10 Freeway
East Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Wrong-way driver taken into custody on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Suspect sought after 5 people wounded in shooting at San Pedro beach, police say
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Long Beach officers involved in shooting after man is assaulted
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Memorial sign for Monique Muñoz unveiled at scene of fatal 2021 crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man found fatally wounded inside vehicle near DTLA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
3 teens hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Pico-Union
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Unidentified man found shot in car; no suspects named
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
5 hospitalized in San Pedro beach shooting
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run; suspect nor victim identified
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested after 6 stabbed in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 6 people in downtown LA
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Threat mentioning Highland High School found connected to LA county school, one arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Argument leads to shooting in South LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Driver crashes into building in Irwindale; 2 people taken to hospital
Irwindale, CA1 day ago
LASD searching for missing blind woman last seen in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
LASD investigating Rosemead murder
Rosemead, CA2 days ago
SWAT Standoff With Assault With Deadly Weapon Suspect | Anaheim
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles considers funding for crime-fighting robot dogs
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy