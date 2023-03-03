Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

$50K reward offered for information in fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles

By Cindy Von QuednowJennifer McGraw,

5 days ago

Authorities on Friday announced a $50,000 reward for information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in South Los Angeles last year.

Kimela “Kim” Monique Franklin, 47, was pushing a shopping cart near Western and Slauson avenues around 2:25 a.m. Nov. 23 when she was struck by a light midsize sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An LAPD bulletin is seen during a news conference announcing a reward for information in a South L.A. hit-and-run on March 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver then made a U-turn, but did not stop to help Franklin, or to identify him or herself.

They were last seen heading south on Western Avenue, police said.

A black SUV is believed to have chased the suspect vehicle, and police want to speak to that person in case they may have witnessed the crime.

Franklin suffered broken legs, a shattered pelvis, cracked ribs, punctured lungs and a fractured back before succumbing to her injuries on Dec. 8, loved ones said in a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses.

The impact of the crash threw her almost 200 feet, the fundraising page noted.

Franklin was a mother who was described as “fun loving” and “strong,” who had a “courageous soul.”

Franklin’s son is in the military and couldn’t make it to the news conference Friday, but her sister read a letter on his behalf.

“My mother couldn’t even speak to me in her last moments and that hurts,” Franklin’s son wrote. “This person left her there, alone, to die after he was the one who caused it. Can you even imagine how she felt?”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Geitheim at 323-421-2500 or 213-713-9579. Anyone calling after hours can reach the South Traffic watch commander at 323-421-2577. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

