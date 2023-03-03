Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Mississippi Opal designated as official state gemstone

By Biancca Ball,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs7Yh_0l72lPjl00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi now has an official gemstone. On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed Senate Bill 2138 which designates the Mississippi Opal as the official state gemstone.

“The green Mississippi Opal is as beautiful as our state and it will be an excellent representation of our unique geological history,” said Reeves. “Thank you to our First Lady and the folks at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for working to elevate this issue. I was proud to sign this legislation.”

Mississippi House pushes blueberry and opal as state symbols

The opal was formed by volcanic ash. It is the only naturally occurring gemstone in the state of Mississippi. It was discovered during routine geological mapping efforts of the Catahoula Formation in Claiborne County by the Office of Geology at the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

“There’s no doubt that Mississippi is home to lovely people, places, and natural resources,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “I’m incredibly excited to have the Mississippi Opal as our official state gemstone. This gem is a perfect example of the beauty found in the state we love.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
FedEx pauses deliveries for neighborhood in Mississippi
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
Mississippi updated its solar energy guidelines. Renewable energy advocates want more
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Insight for March 5, 2023: One on one with Aaron Banks
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi Senate passes controversial House Bill 1020 with amendments
Jackson, MS5 hours ago
Missing woman could be in Arkansas, Georgia or Mississippi, police say
Van Buren, AR12 hours ago
Mississippi film tax credits could lead to more movies filmed in state
Jackson, MS10 hours ago
North Mississippi residents still plagued with power outages
Holly Springs, MS1 day ago
Mississippi WWII vet honored on 100th birthday
Brookhaven, MS14 hours ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS4 days ago
For the love of a pipe dream: Mississippi man to be featured on TV program for historic restoration project
Natchez, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy