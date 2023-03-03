Open in App
Hendersonville, TN
WKRN News 2

Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood

By Lucas Wright,

4 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second death has been confirmed in Middle Tennessee in connection with Friday’s severe storms.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush confirmed to News 2 that one person had died on Pleasantview Drive.

On Friday evening, though, the City of Hendersonville announced an elderly woman who lived in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive — which is not far from Pleasantview Drive — was walking back home with a neighbor when a tree fell, killing her.

Man dies after tree falls on car in McEwen

This is the second storm-related death reported in Middle Tennessee.

A man in McEwen died earlier Friday after a tree fell on his car . Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the incident happened on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen.

GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3

The man was reportedly driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.

That victim has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify his next of kin.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

