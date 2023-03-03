Open in App
Commerce City, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Suncor issues warning of flares during restart of 2 plants

By Colleen Flynn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD2o9_0l72hW3g00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Suncor has issued a warning of flares and noise as it prepares to restart two plants that have been shut down for months.

The company said it will be restarting Plant 1 and Plant 3 over the coming weeks and to expect possible flaring and noise during the process. It said no action is needed as the flares and noise are expected.

Leak contained at Suncor refinery after alarms sound

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be safely and steadily increasing production with an expected return to full operations by late March,” the company told FOX31 Friday.

Suncor restarted Plant 2 on Feb. 9 and issued the same warning prior to the event.

The refinery announced its closure in late December, blaming extreme winter weather for equipment damage. Around that time, fires were reported, hurting two employees .

The company said it continuously monitors air quality in the area through CCND Air and its fenceline monitoring system .

The cause and issues linked to the shutdown are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Commerce City, CO newsLocal Commerce City, CO
Suncor refinery announces progressive restart of Plants 1 and 3
Denver, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Battery maker coming to Colorado
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Expect traffic delays around I-70 for VP Harris visit to Arvada
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Is This The Cheapest Gas In Colorado? Lowest We’ve Seen In Months
Longmont, CO1 day ago
Denver-area home prices nudge up for the 1st time in a year
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Denver Water not expecting drought restrictions in months ahead
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver Safe Outdoor Spaces gets funding through 2024
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Elk rescued, but cold, after falling through thin ice
Evergreen, CO1 day ago
Drivers stuck for hours on I-70
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘We need a permanent fix’: Potholes return to Evergreen road known for problems
Evergreen, CO3 days ago
Tesla driver charged in crash that seriously injured other driver
Boulder, CO7 hours ago
Medical Monday with Dr. Cobb on how to avoid time change fatigue
Denver, CO1 day ago
Planes make contact at Boston airport, 1 flight headed to Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Truck, trailer stolen from Fort Lupton ranch in broad daylight
Fort Lupton, CO21 hours ago
Lakewood attic fire displaces 3 residents
Lakewood, CO2 days ago
Is it cheaper to buy a car outside of Colorado?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Want to say goodbye to your thirsty Boulder lawn? ‘Garden in a Box’ offers native grasses that use half the water
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Ghost guns an increasing concern in Colorado
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Suncor to begin restart of 2 plants
Denver, CO4 days ago
VP Kamala Harris discusses climate change in Colorado
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Local woman opens workspace for women in business
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Driver survives crash after car hits tree, catches on fire
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Peak State wins as the most up and coming Colorado natural and organic company
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Eastbound I-70 reopened after road work near Eisenhower Tunnel
Silverthorne, CO2 days ago
Thinking of leaving Denver for spring break? How much travel to these destinations would cost
Denver, CO5 hours ago
How many countries can you fly to directly from Denver?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Warning: Freezing drizzle could impact your morning commute
Denver, CO12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy