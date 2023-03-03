‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss’ Friendship: From Costars and Allies to a Messy Love Triangle

The Vanderpump Rules costars were first seen on screen together during season 5 in 2016. By 2018, the women were popping up on each other’s social media pages and in 2021 fans couldn’t get enough of Madix and Leviss.
“There wasn’t one thing exactly [that led to the split]. James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way that he wanted to be,” the Sonoma State University alum said during an appearance on the “Scheananigans” podcast. “ I found myself making excuses for him [after an argument he had with my dad]. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well.”
The ladies, however, have since seemingly had a falling out after news broke in March 2023 that Leviss hooked up with Sandoval amid his romance with Madix. (The California native previously raised eyebrows when she kissed costar Tom Schwartz shortly after his split from Katie Maloney in 2022.)
