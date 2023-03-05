Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Cheating Scandal: Katie Maloney and More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React

“I stand far away,” Maloney exclusively told Us Weekly in February when asked where she “stands” with Leviss. “Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them.”
Leviss agreed that the two women were “not in the best place,” telling Us at the same event: “I ran into her [recently] and I figured I would be like the bigger person and at least break the ice and go over there and say hi. And it was like a ‘death glare’ straight through my soul. So I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some space.’ Clearly, I really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all.”
"I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is," Madix exclusively told Us in February. "Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not."
“I just think that if you're gonna be together, you're gonna be together forever. You know what I mean? And it doesn't really matter if you have the wedding or not, but then you look at that and you fast forward, like 30 years, people still get divorced after 30, 40 years,” she told Us in 2022. “I think that there's also a lot of emphasis, I feel like, placed on staying. People, however long they were together is considered that they were more successful as a couple. And I feel like if you're happy, stay in it, and if you're not — I'm happy! I'm here!”
Comments / 0