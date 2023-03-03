Three Louisiana residents cited for shooting 18 geese from moving vehicle

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited three Louisiana residents for allegedly taking migratory game bird violations.

LDWF said that Blake Perot, 23, James Orr, 22, and a juvenile, all of Grayson, were cited for hunting migratory game birds from a public road and from a moving vehicle.

Orr and the juvenile were also cited for discharging a firearm from a public road, LDWF said.

According to LDWF, agents received a complaint of subjects killing geese off Hwy 165 in Ouachita Parish on Feb. 26. After responding, agents found that Perot, Orr, and the juvenile had harvested 18 geese from a moving vehicle and off a public road.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Perot and Orr admitted to agents that Perot drove the vehicle from the shoulder of the road to approach the geese with Orr and the juvenile behind the open doors of the vehicle, LDWF said.

When the geese flew up, they fired an unknown number of shots and killed 18 geese, according to LDWF.

Hunting migratory game birds from a public road and hunting migratory game birds from or with the aid of a moving vehicle brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. LDWF also said that discharging a firearm from a public road carries up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.

They may also face civil restitution totaling $928 for the replacement value of illegally taken geese.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.