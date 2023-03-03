Open in App
Lancaster, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Disgraceful desecration at Salvatore’s military park

By Eileen Buckley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIRxz_0l72gxwe00

The Russell J. Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park on Transit Road in the Town of Lancaster, which pays tribute to the U.S. military and first responders, was the target of extensive vandalism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5LFM_0l72gxwe00 WKBW
Russell J. Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park.

But Russell Salvatore already has it being restored and has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“I will bring it back stronger than it was by June or July,” remarked Salvatore “There was really a mess yesterday out here.  This morning quite a few people showed up — cleaned the place up on their own.”

Salvatore has poured his love into the special park.

But Thursday morning he says he was so sad to find parts of this park were damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DgQ3N_0l72gxwe00 WKBW
Russell Salvatore describes the damage.

“You could not believe the mess — the 'Tomb of the Unknown Solider' was all broken. Every lamp was broken. Statues were broken.  He had a big pole just breaking everything around here,” Salvatore described.

Salvatore says he was told the vandal was live on Snapchat as he ripped apart the park — destroying flags, smashing lights, tearing apart artwork, and leaving graffiti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsunQ_0l72gxwe00 Photo provided by Mike Billoni
Vandalism at the military park.

But despite the brutal damage to this military park, work is already underway to restore it back to its beauty.

Crews were out at the site Friday clearing away the mess and making repairs.

"We got robbed. It's hard to believe, I mean that anybody would do something like this,” reacted Bill Knoff, Cheektowaga resident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpR1F_0l72gxwe00 WKBW
Bill Knoff, Cheektowaga resident.

Knoff heard about the damage and had to see it for himself.  The army veteran tells me it is “heartbreaking”.

“That somebody would do this — the people in the military give up their lives and die,” responded Knoff.

Salvatore says Lancaster Police is investigating the vandalism, but he has no answers to why someone would commit such a nasty act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkOcR_0l72gxwe00 WKBW
Inside the military park.

“If he comes out — the guy better not walk the streets — people will punch him the nose,” Salvatore commented.

“What is your message to that person?” Buckley asked. “I would say either I'm sorry for you that you're so sick — that's probably what I would tell him. There's no sense in spitting at him or hollering at him — he's sick and the Lord will pay him back,” replied Salvatore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdsAN_0l72gxwe00 WKBW
Artist Donald Parrino created artwork.

Salvatore turns 90 in April, and it was his 88-year-old long-time, dear friend and artist, Donald Parrino, who created statues and some items in this park. A plaque describing his work at the park contains the words “In Pursuit of Justice" and that's exactly what Salvatore is hoping law enforcement will do to solve this despicable crime.

