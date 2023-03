swimswam.com

Mikayla Tan Breaks Leah Hayes’ 11-12 NAG in 400 IM with 4:18.99 By Riley Overend, 4 days ago

By Riley Overend, 4 days ago

SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “Superleague Champs 2023”. At 12 years old, Mikayla Tan became the youngest American ever under 4:20 in the 400-yard ...