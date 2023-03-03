Meet MSU’s Swiss hockey ace Nicolas Müller

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The last time the Michigan State hockey team squared off against Notre Dame, senior Nicolas Müller recorded four points and the Spartans swept the Fighting Irish.

Müller currently leads MSU in points scored as the team and its rivals prepare for the Big Ten Tournament. He sat down with Ian Kress of the MSU Coaches Show for a conversation about him as a player and a person.

Müller hails from Switzerland, where grew up having ambitions to come to the United States to play college hockey and hopefully advance to the NHL.

“My goal was always the NHL or coming over to the U.S. and playing college. It wasn’t really until a year before I came here. I was lucky to play the world juniors in Vancouver and Buffalo,” Müller said. “From there, my agent and I were just getting in contact with a couple college teams and Michigan State was one of them. Luckily, I chose them.”

Müller also discussed how much he’s improved as a player over the years.

“I think like a big help is definitely the style we’re playing, and we’re playing a lot of north hockey and it definitely fits me a little bit better. But then obviously in sports it’s sometimes small details. A little bit more confidence, some opportunities in the power play,” Müller said.

You can watch the full interview with Müller in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.