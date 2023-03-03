Drew Pember’s Big South tournament record helps UNC Asheville past Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern wanted badly to stop UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember from wreaking havoc in Friday’s Big South Conference men’s quarterfinal opener.

So the Bucs guarded Pember closely — a little too closely, at times.

Pember, the conference’s player of the year, was fouled 12 times. He shot 24 free throws and converted a tournament-record 22.

On a day when Pember’s other shots weren’t falling, the free throws were enough to lift the top-seeded Bulldogs (25-7) past the ninth-seeded Buccaneers, 75-66.

“It got a little frustrating, seeing him go to the foul line time after time,” admitted Charleston Southern guard Claudell Harris Jr. “We were working hard, the shots weren’t going in, and he (Pember) just kept making free throws.”

If you came to Bojangles Coliseum looking to see Pember, an NBA prospect, and the rest of the Bulldogs put on a show, try coming back Saturday, when UNC Asheville will play in the semifinals at noon.

Friday’s performance was gritty. It had to be, with the Bulldogs shooting 35.8 percent from the floor.

“It was a character response, after getting down 11-0,” UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell said. “I though the maturity of our team helped pull us through.”

Pember makes a difference

Pember had a huge game, despite 3-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-6 from 3-point range. He made up for it in other ways, grabbing 16 rebounds, blocking three shots and altering Charleston Southern’s shooting patterns.

And there was the 22-of-24 foul shooting.

“We really struggled to guard Pember,” said Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh, who grew up in Lincolnton.

Pember said he gets heat from Morrell for not getting to the foul line enough.

“He wants me to get there more,” Pember said. “My teammates helped get me there a lot today. It was all because of them.”

He broke the single-game tournament record of 18, set last year by Hampton’s Russell Dean. Pember’s 24 free throws doubled the total of the entire Charleston Southern team. In all, UNC Asheville had 41 attempts from the foul line.

It was a big difference from a year ago, when Pember fouled out and his team, seeded fifth, lost 79-78 to 12th seed Charleston Southern.

“Yeah, today was nice,” Pember said. “We had some jitters early, but we settled down.”

The game didn’t start well for the Big South’s regular-season champion. The Bulldogs found themselves down 11-0 with 3:44 gone in the game. They were 0-for-7 from the floor in that stretch.

“Our guys just worked hard and battled back,” Morrell said.

Pember was fouled and made two free throws with 16:01 left in the half, starting a trend that would continue for the rest of the game. That put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard, and they gradually battled back.

A Pember dunk with 6:33 left in the half tied the score at 17, and Jamon Battle scored at the 6:00 mark. That gave UNC Asheville a lead it never relinquished.

Charleston Southern never went away, though. The Bucs got within six points in the second half at one point.

“I was really proud of our guys,” said Radebaugh, who started a freshman and four sophomores. “If we can keep this group together, we’ll have something good here.”

For UNC Asheville, the beat goes on.

To win an NCAA tournament berth, the Bulldogs will have to win on three straight days.

“One time when I was at VCU, we had to play four straight days to win it,” said Morrell, a former assistant to Shaka Smart in Richmond. “It’s a grind, but we can do it.”

Morrell admitted Friday’s victory was a grind, but added, “Sometimes the hardest win to get is the first one.”

Day 3 summary

The Charlotte area’s two Big South men’s teams were eliminated in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb had the most painful loss, falling 77-75 to No. 5 USC Upstate. The Spartans’ Jordan Gainey banked in a 3-pointer with less than one second remaining for the winning points.

Gardner-Webb (15-16) led 70-65 with 3:34 left, but the Spartan s whittled away at the deficit. The Bulldogs appeared to have it won when Anthony Selden hit two free throws with 16 seconds left, giving Gardner-Webb a 75-71 lead. But Gainey hit a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds remaining, and the Spartans (16-14) stole the ball on Gardner-Webb’s next possession.

Later Friday night, sixth seed Winthrop (15-17) lost 78-69 to third-seeded Radford (19-13). It marked the first losing record for Winthrop in 10 years.

Turnovers and spotty defense doomed Winthrop, which was outscored 20-4 on turnover points. The Eagles narrowed a double-digit gap to seven points in the final minute but missed three chances to get any closer.

Guard Kasen Harrison had a big game for Winthrop, scoring 26 points and hitting 9-of-11 from the floor. Josiah Jeffers (21 points) and Shaquan Jules (20) led Radford.

Seventh-seeded Campbell scored the day’s only upset, bouncing second seed Longwood 81-68. Campbell (15-17) scored 36 points on layups and shot 54 percent from the floor. Campbell’s defense tightened in the second half, holding Longwood to 33 percent shooting from the floor, after the Lancers had shot 54 percent in the first half.

Saturday will be semifinals day at Bojangles Coliseum.

In the men’s opener at noon, UNC Asheville faces USC Upstate. Campbell and Radford will meet at 2 p.m.

The women’s semifinals are at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Top-seeded Gardner-Webb (27-4) faces fourth seed Radford (14-16) in the opener, followed by second seed High Point (16-13) against third-seeded Campbell (16-14).

The men’s final is at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the women playing at 6 p.m. for the Big South title.